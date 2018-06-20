Adobe And World University of Design Launch Adobe Digital Technology Academy

Adobe and The World University of Design (Sonipat) have entered into a strategic tie-up to launch Adobe Digital Technology Academy on its campus. The academy will train students with new age digital creativity skills to enhance employability opportunities.The Adobe Digital Technology Academy will also nurture student’s creativity skills in the digital space across WUD schools. Adobe has designed the program with industry leaders to cater to specifically towards practical training leading to jobs and entrepreneurship. The university issued a statement saying, ““It is to enhance employability with new age skills like AI, Design Thinking, Machine learning and Big Data. More than 500 students will stand to benefit from the academy every year,” said a statement issued by the university.”Dr Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, WUD said “I feel industry exposure is a quintessential part of design education and intends to provide abundant opportunities to all its students, across streams, to explore and experience the various nuances of this facet of education.” He also thanked Adobe for giving the opportunity to WUD.He also added, “With the establishment of the Adobe Digital Technology Academy, WUD endeavours to build a generation of digitally proficient creative professional designers ready to meet the emerging demands of the industry.”Adobe India in a statement said it was happy to partner with the World University of Design to establish Adobe Digital Technology Academy. As per a recent survey called Creative Pulse by Adobe, creative professionals in India drive a big impact with in their organisation.WUD recently announced partnerships with Universities of Huddersfield, Oxford Brookes and, West of Scotland in UK, Emily Carr University of Art & Design and Vancouver Film School in Canada and École Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Industries Textiles (ENSAIT) in France.