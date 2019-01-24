English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Adobe Buys Allegorithmic; Makers of Substance Painter And Designers; Will Bring These 3D Tools to Creative Cloud

Allegorithmic CEO and Founder Sebastien Deguy will take a leadership role in Adobe's broader 3D and immersive design efforts as Vice President, 3D and Immersive, reporting to Scott Belsky.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
Adobe Buys Allegorithmic; Makers of Substance Painter And Designers; Will Bring These 3D Tools to Creative Cloud (Image: Reuters)
Adobe on Wednesday announced it has acquired 3D editing leader Allegorithmic -- makers of "Substance" which is the industry standard for 3D textures and material creation in game and video post-production -- for an undisclosed sum. By combining France-based Allegorithmic's "Substance" 3D design tools with Adobe Creative Cloud's imaging, video and motion graphics tools, Adobe will empower video game creators, VFX artists working in film and television, designers and marketers to deliver Next-Gen immersive experiences, the company said in a statement.

"Creative Cloud is the creativity platform for all and 'Substance' products are a natural complement to existing Creative Cloud apps that are used in the creation of immersive content, including Photoshop, Dimension, After Effects and Project Aero," explained Scott Belsky, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Creative Cloud, Adobe.

Allegorithmic CEO and Founder Sebastien Deguy will take a leadership role in Adobe's broader 3D and immersive design efforts as Vice President, 3D and Immersive, reporting to Scott Belsky.

"We are excited to join the team, bring together the strength of Allegorithmic's industry-leading tools with the Creative Cloud platform and transform the way businesses create powerful, interactive content and experiences," added Sebastien Deguy, CEO and founder, Allegorithmic.


