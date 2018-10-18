Adobe Creative Cloud Unveils Next Generation of CC Apps

Adobe MAX 2018 is bringing some major innovations to the world of digital creation with the new and improved Creative Cloud portfolio that was announced Monday. Pretty much all CC applications received major updates including Photoshop CC, Lightroom CC, Illustrator CC, InDesign CC, Premiere Pro CC, and Adobe XD among the introduction of Adobe Premiere Rush CC and the iPad versions of Adobe Photoshop CC and Project Gemini. Let's focus on the new CC goodies shown off Monday.Premiere Rush CC was designed for social video content creators with a focus on optimizing YouTube and Instagram content creation. This application "integrates capture, intuitive editing, simplified color, audio and motion graphics with seamless publishing to leading social platforms," so amateur digital creators can publish professional-looking photo and video. Premiere Pro CC and After Effects CC are integrated into the application to help users get started quickly with professionally-designed Motion Graphics templates and a built-in music adjuster and sound normalizer. Basically, everything a social media influencer needs is within the app whether you're a rookie or a seasoned media producer.Photoshop CC for iPad was designed to exploit the touch screen of the device while providing the same power of the desktop counterpart. You'll be able to open native Photoshop files and edit them with familiar image-editing tools like the well-known layers panel, which you then can continue to edit on your PC by means of the Creative Cloud.Project Gemini, on the other hand, is a new app designed for digital drawing and painting. Raster, vector, and more new brushes will now be conveniently grouped in one app, and artists can even sync Photoshop brushes for ultimate drawing flexibility.Both of these apps will be available for iPad starting in 2019, but you can already get Premiere Rush CC from the iOS App Store with Google Play availability following next year. Paid and free versions are available: the free Starter Plan gives you access to all the features and lets you create unlimited projects, but you'll have to pay if you want to export more than three. On a monthly basis, the application costs $9.99 for individuals, $19.99 for teams, and $29.99 for enterprise customers.Adobe MAX runs through Wednesday, October 17 in Los Angeles.