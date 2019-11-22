Take the pledge to vote

Adobe Has Heard The Criticism of Photoshop For iPad: Here's What to Expect Next Year

Adobe Photoshop for iPad users can expect to see the integration of Lightroom and Photoshop workflows in the image editing app in 2020.

Updated:November 22, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Adobe launching the Photoshop app for the iPad should ideally have been a moment for the ages. But it did not pan out that way. Though most iPad users are happy as they can create illustrations and designs wherever they are, some feel that there are major differences between the standard and mobile version of Photoshop. Adobe has, now, said that it will bring important updates for iPad users over the next year, trying to match it with the desktop version. According to a blog post by Adobe, by the end of 2019, iPad Photoshop users will be able to "Select Subject" which uses the Adobe Sensei AI machines learning technology and will allow users to select the subject of an image to fasten up complex selections. "There is no other iPad app on the market with this type of powerful yet easy to use selection capability," it said.

Cloud documents are also expected to become faster from present and it will help users save documents between Photoshop on iPad and desktop. What Adobe Photoshop iPad users could see in the first half of 2020:

Refine Edge Brush

By the first half of 2020, iPad users using Photoshop will get to use one the Refine Edge brush tool which is one of the most important selection tools of the Adobe's image editing software.

Curves and Adjustment Layer Option

Adobe says in 2020 it will add Curves for tonal adjustments and build adjustment layers to modify non-destructive workflow that will enhance retouching capabilities of the app.

Brush Sensitivity and Rotate Canvas

By 2020, iPad users using Adobe Photoshop on their devices will be able to rotate the canvas and will also get to use the brush sensitivity features which are already there in the new Adobe Fresco app.

Lightroom Integration

iPad Adobe Photoshop users will also get to see the integration of Lightroom and Photoshop workflows in the image editing app in 2020. With this feature, users will be able to process raw images in Lightroom premium on their devices and proceed with them to Photoshop using workflows, the report said.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
