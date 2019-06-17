Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Adobe is Training AI to Detect of an Image is Photoshopped

On testing, it was found that while human eyes were able to judge the altered face 53 percent of the time, the trained neural network tool achieved results as high as 99 percent.

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Adobe is Training AI to Detect of an Image is Photoshopped
On testing, it was found that while human eyes were able to judge the altered face 53 percent of the time, the trained neural network tool achieved results as high as 99 percent.
Loading...

Adobe, along with researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, have trained Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect facial manipulation in images edited using the Photoshop software.

At a time when deepfake visual content is getting commoner and more deceptive, the decision is also intended to make image forensics understandable for everyone.

"This new research is part of a broader effort across Adobe to better detect image, video, audio and document manipulations," the company wrote in a blog post on Friday.

As part of the program, the team trained a convolutional neural network (CNN) to spot changes in images made with Photoshop's "Face Away Liquify" feature, which was intentionally designed to change facial features like eyes and mouth.

On testing, it was found that while human eyes were able to judge the altered face 53 percent of the time, the trained neural network tool achieved results as high as 99 percent.

The tool also identified specific areas and methods of facial warping.

Adobe's execution in detecting facial manipulation came just days after doctored videos of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and US Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the rounds on social media as well as news channels.

"This is an important step in being able to detect certain types of image editing, and the undo capability works surprisingly well. Beyond technologies like this, the best defence will be a sophisticated public who know that content can be manipulated, often to delight them, but sometimes to mislead them as well," said Gavin Miller, Head of Research, Adobe.

Adobe's Photoshop software was originally released in 1990.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram