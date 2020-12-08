Adobe Lightroom Native App for Apple Macs with M1 and Windows 10 on ARM Platforms Announced

Adobe is now rolling out the native Adobe Lightroom app for Macs with Apple M1 processor and Windows 10 notebooks running on ARM-based processors. With the new development, Apple and Windows users with ARM-based devices can now download the apps from respective app stores on the computer (Apple App Store or Microsoft Store) to enjoy a more enhanced software experience. Until now, Apple Macs with the M1 chip launched the Lightroom application downloaded from the web but had to be run via Apple's Rosetta software in order to function properly.

Notably, Adobe in a blog post says that the company also introduced Lightroom app widgets for iPhone models running iOS 14 and above. "Quickly take photos and selfies using the Lightroom camera, explore Discover Edits and In-app tutorials from the Widgets screen," it said while announcing the development. As a part of its December update, applications such as Camera Raw, Lightroom Classic as well as Lightroom for Windows, Mac, Android, ChromeOS, iOS, and iPadOS are receiving new updates. These applications are now receiving ProRAW format support to import and edit images taken in the Apple ProRAW format. Adobe had last updated the Lightroom app across these platforms in October when it received a performance boost through an OTA update.

With the latest update, the Lightroom photo editing app is now available to users across all the major desktop platforms, that is, Macs, Windows, ARM, and so on. The company adds that it will continue to bring more updates for Lightroom for both Macs with Apple Silicon and Intel chips. Adobe had also rolled out the Apple M1 and Windows Arm native version of Photoshop as a beta app in November. Meanwhile, Adobe Photoshop for iPadOS got a quick update earlier this week that fixes a critical bug that caused file import and brush problems. The company has updated Lightroom for iPad to v6.1.0 that allows users to access new Discover edits and Learn tutorials through widgets.