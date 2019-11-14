Adobe Lightroom Now Allows Direct Import of Photos on iOS
The updated version will ease the entire process as it will automatically scan a file on a SD card.
Tom Hogarty, product manager at Adobe, recently confirmed that Lightroom’s latest version will now enable iOS users ‘to directly import photos from their SD cards and USB drive’. Lightroom is a cloud-based service that provides users with tools to edit, organise, store and share their photos across any device.
Earlier, a user had to go through a long process for copying images into Lightroom. Users had to first transfer images to their phone’s photo library before copying them into the Lightroom library. This increased the time taken to edit them, not to mention the additional storage the photos occupied. One had to additionally remove the images from the camera library to free up space as well. However, a recent video on Adobe's YouTube channel highlights the changes it has made to the service allowing camera-to-tablet workflow that allows them to import files directly into the Lightroom, beginning with iOS 13.2.
Now, the updated version will ease the entire process as it will automatically scan a file on a SD card. Along with that, the latest update gives an option to iOS users where they can select any RAW image for import or they can import multiple images directly into the app's library just like they would when using a computer. Furthermore, all that is imported from the iPad or iPhone will "go up to Creative Cloud" so that they can be found on any devices. Hogarty further adds that the new feature should ship out to users by the end of the year.
