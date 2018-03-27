Adobe, Microsoft Extend Cloud Partnership Into China

Adobe and Microsoft on Tuesday announced they were extending their partnership into China to help global brands locally deliver personalized experiences across customer touchpoints. This partnership was first announced in September 2016.The expansion into China enables the global availability of Adobe Experience Cloud. Adobe Experience Cloud will run on Microsoft Azure operated by 21Vianet -- a leading carrier-neutral Cloud provider.Adobe and Microsoft also outlined native technology integrations between Adobe Experience Manager and Microsoft Azure, Adobe Campaign and Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Adobe Analytics and Microsoft Power BI, Adobe said in a statement at Adobe Summit here.Adobe Experience Manager Sites Managed Service that runs on Microsoft Azure would help more than 60 global brands deliver personalised web experiences.The integration of Adobe Campaign and Microsoft Dynamics 365 enables enterprises to compile customer insights, creating a single view of the customer that can be used to personalise experiences across marketing touchpoints.Further, the integration of Adobe Analytics and Microsoft Power BI allows brands to pull data into Power BI to visualise the impact of campaigns on audiences.Adobe and Microsoft would also integrate their respective data models Adobe XDM -- Experience Data Model -- and Microsoft CDM -- Common Data Model -- into a standard data model that defines and unifies the language for marketing, sales and services data.