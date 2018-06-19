Adobe-Microsoft Integration: Adobe Scan Can Now Turn Business Cards Into Phone Contacts

Microsoft and Adobe have improved on their partnership this week with the integration of Adobe PDF services into Office 365. Microsoft Office users will notice a new ribbon inside the software family following an update to Adobe Document Cloud. This new shortcut will add Adobe Acrobat original PDF tools which will help users to create a PDF, including the option to add an e-signature.Last year, Adobe Sign, the company's e-signature service became Microsoft's preferred e-signature offering across Office 365 and Dynamics 365. Companies will now be able to embed Adobe Sign into Dynamics' multi-step workflows. They're also adding the capability to pull into Sign customer contact details from LinkedIn Navigator. Additionally, Adobe is releasing Sign on Microsoft Azure, meaning customers will be able to use Azure data centres to store all of their Sign information.To add to this, Adobe’s Intergration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 has improved and a new FedRAMP Tailored authorization will comply with the government security standards.Additionally, Adobe claims that its mobile app for converting paper documents into searchable PDF files has improved auto adjustment capabilities, like cleaning up documents under poor lighting and card scanning capabilities. This means that Adobe Scan can now process pictures of paper business cards and add the information from the card to your digital contacts.Scan is powered by Adobe's Sensei AI capabilities.