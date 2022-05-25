Adobe, Microsoft Join Hands to Turbocharge Modern Workplaces

With an aim to improve how work gets done at modern workplaces, software major Adobe on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with tech giant Microsoft. Through new advances in business processes and intelligent automation, Adobe said it continues to give its joint customers the most modern work experience, centred on technology that enhances teamwork, collaboration, and efficiencies.

“Through the deeper integrations between Adobe and Microsoft that we have announced today, we continue to innovate to elevate today’s agile and rapidly evolving workforce,” Ashley Still, SVP/GM of Digital Media, Adobe, said in a statement.

Adobe said that it continues to build on the Microsoft Teams platform to make the experience of editing, commenting, converting, signing, and collaborating on PDFs richer, more efficient, and more personal without moving between different apps, user interfaces, or separate log-ins.

In Acrobat for Teams, it recently added the convenience of Single Sign-On (SSO) and introduced the personal tab – a home page for curating all your recent documents, tools, and collaboration into one view. These new features are also available in Acrobat Sign for Teams, in addition to enabling signing from a Teams notification. You can now sign off on a document instantly, without breaking stride to open a browser or app.

Frame.io, now an Adobe company, will preview a Live Share integration with Frame.io at Build. This integration will show how the combination of Frame.io and Microsoft Teams could be used to enable synchronized, interactive reviews of work in progress. Users will soon be able to apply Purview Information Protection labels and policies to their most important documents within the desktop version of Acrobat.

The company said that business leaders must add Purview Information Protection to standard business contracts traditionally shared as PDFs like purchase orders, partnership agreements, and service contracts, ensuring that only critical stakeholders can view, manage, and approve those documents.

“We are making it easier for customers to streamline repetitive tasks as well as connect data and apps by bringing Power Automate directly into the Acrobat Sign experience,” the company said.

“This means that organisations will be able to quickly automate the workflow and audit of e-signatures across hundreds of business processes like field service requests, sales contracts, new hire forms, and IT requests,” it added.

