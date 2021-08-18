Adobe has announced several new features for its photo editing app Photoshop. The new update comes for the Adobe Photoshop app for the desktop and iPad. Photoshop for iPad was first announced in 2019 and was initially lacking several features that were available in the Mac version of the app. Adobe had then said that new capabilities will be added on gradually to the Photoshop app on iPad. Since then, the company has rolled out new features regularly. With the latest update, Adobe has brought features like healing brush and magic wand, bringing the iPad app more in-line with the desktop Photoshop app.

Healing Brush will allow iPad users to correct imperfections, as the tool matches texture, lighting, transparency, and other details. The Magic Wand tool, on the other hand, is available for selecting irregularly shaped areas, extracting objects from a flat background, or selecting distinct colours. In addition to these two new tools, the iPad Photoshop app is gaining Canvas Projection, which will allow Photoshop users to share their canvas or collaborate live on a larger screen. Through this feature, an iPad can be connected to an external monitor to project the iPad’s screen.

Photoshop on desktop is also gaining few features like an improvement to the Sky Replacement feature, adding new skies to choose from and the option to import up to 5,000 skies at once. Other new improvements include a Bezier handle movement for Transform Warp, improvement to Neural Filters, a Discover panel that makes it easier to search for tools, workflows, and menu items.

The Photoshop Beta will release this month and will allow Creative Cloud users to give feedback on the new features. Users will be able to install the Photoshop Beta from the Beta section of the Creative Cloud desktop app.

