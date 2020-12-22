Adobe Premier Pro Beta For Apple Silicon Released With Very Little Difference From Intel Version

After Apple announced its ARM-based silicon chips for Mac computers, the M1 chip. As the Cupertino-based giant introduced its new M1-powered Mac computers, software makers across the world are scrambling to optimise their software to leverage from the performance and efficiency advantage that the M1 chip offers. The latest such software is Adobe's famous video editing software Premier Pro. Adobe has released a beta version of Premier Pro that optimises the software to run better on Apple's M1 chipset.

The feature won't be seen in Premier Pro's public release just yet, but it does include all of the app's core editing and workflow functionality. "This phased approach allows us to validate performance and functionality for specific parts of the application before we add new components," Adobe said while making the announcement. Further, the company said that it allows users to start seeing the benefits that come with Apple's M1 processor. Adobe further said that it prioritised bringing over support for frequently used codecs like H.264, HEVC, and ProRes. All in all, Adobe said that the average video editor is likely to see very little difference from the Intel version.

Adobe said that those beta testers who need a feature that has not been ported to Apple M1-optimised version of Premier Pro can continue using the Intel version of Premier Pro through the Rosetta 2 emulator. Users can download the Premier Pro beta version for M1 Macs through Adobe Creative Cloud. Premier Pro Beta will show up under the Beta apps category on the Creative Cloud, which is located on the left side of the interface.