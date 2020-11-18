Adobe Releases ARM Beta Version of Photoshop for M1-Powered Mac Computers and Windows

Apple's M1-powered Mac computers started shipping to customers this week, after the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the Mac Mini powered by Apple's in-house M1 silicon chip were unveiled at the company's 'One More Thing' event last week. The new Apple Silicon-powered Mac computers have got a good initial response, with reviewers and users alike praising Apple for the performance and (especially) battery upgrade. As the new Apple M1-powered Macs have started rolling out to customers, software developers are also optimising their apps and software to run more smoothly with the Apple Silicon chips.

Latest among these apps is the Adobe photoshop. Adobe, on Tuesday announced the first beta of Photoshop running natively on Apple Silicon hardware. The new ARM version of Photoshop has been launched for both Windows and macOS computers. The new beta release will allow users of the Surface Pro X or Apple's M1-powered computers to run Photoshop natively on their computers. Native version of Photoshop for both Windows and macOS are said to improve performance, but is missing a lot of tools. Adobe, in its announcement said that the beta version has all many core features of Photoshop and will get new features in the coming weeks. Features like the content-aware fill, patch tool, healing brush, and many more are not available in the beta version currently.

In the announcement, Adobe said that the beta software is not officially supported for daily workloads and is only accessible from the beta apps tab in the Creative Cloud desktop app. Adobe has not mentioned when other Creative Cloud apps will make the transition to ARM systems. Apart from Adobe Photoshop, World of Warcraft developer Blizzard entertainment has also announced that the game will run natively on ARM-powered Mac computers. The latest World of Warcraft includes native support for Apple's M1 chip from day one.