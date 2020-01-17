Adult Website Fails to Protect Sensitive Personal Data of Thousands of Models

Data breaches are unfortunately becoming all too common. The latest revelation comes from PussyCash, the owners of multiple porn websites. The cybersecurity research team at vpnMentor discovered what they classify as a leaking S3 Bucket with 19.95GB of visible data on an Amazon server, belonging to PussyCash and its network of websites. This includes the personal data and other sensitive information of as many as 4,000 models and porn stars, and this includes 875000 files that have been categorized as high risk.

The vpnMentor research team says that PussyCash hosts affiliation programs for multiple adult sites, paying webmasters for traffic sent to the sites through banners and exit traffic. They currently have more than 66 million registered members on their webcam chat arena, ImLive. Their other websites include Sexier.com, FetishGalaxy, Supermen.com, Shemale.com, CamsCreative.center, forgetvanilla.com, idesires.com, Phonemates.com, SuperTrip.com, and sex.sex sites. PussyCash also has BeNaughty, Xtube, and Pornhub as partners.

“We were able to access Pussycash’s S3 bucket because it was completely unsecured and unencrypted. Using a web browser, the team could access all files hosted on the database. The purpose of this web mapping project is to help make the internet safer for all users. As ethical hackers, we’re obliged to inform a company when we discover flaws in their online security,” say the researchers. They further clarify that any attempts to contact PussyCash remained unanswered. “PussyCash never replied to any of our attempts to contact them regarding the data leak, including their Data Protection Officer. ImLive finally responded to one of our emails, stating that they would take care of it and pass on the information to the PussyCash tech team,” says the vpnMentor research team.

The 875000 high risk files that were found on the servers include videos, marketing materials, photographs, clips and screenshots of video chats as well as scans of documents. These include government issued identification documents such as driving licenses and services identification card, model release forms, social security numbers, birth certificates and bio pages that detail name, place of birth, sexual fantasies, favorite sexual positions and more.

