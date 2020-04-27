TECH

1-MIN READ

Advanced Hydrogel Can Cool Devices and Convert Waste Heat Into Electricity

Advanced Hydrogel Can Cool Devices and Convert Waste Heat Into Electricity

Researchers from Wuhan University in China wanted to design a smart thermogalvanic hydrogel that could convert waste heat into electricity, while also lowering the temperature of the device.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
Using electronic devices for too long can cause them to overheat which might slow them down but now researchers have developed a hydrogel that can both cool down electronics, such as cell phone batteries, and convert their waste heat into electricity. According to the study, published in the Nano Letters, some components of electronic devices, including batteries, light-emitting diodes (known as LEDs) and computer microprocessors, generate heat during operation.

Overheating can reduce the efficiency, reliability and lifespan of devices, in addition to wasting energy. The researchers from Wuhan University in China wanted to design a smart thermogalvanic hydrogel that could convert waste heat into electricity, while also lowering the temperature of the device. So far, scientists have developed devices that can do one or the other, but not both simultaneously.

According to the findings, the research made a hydrogel consisting of a polyacrylamide framework infused with water and specific ions. When they heated the hydrogel, two of the ions (ferricyanide and ferrocyanide) transferred electrons between electrodes, generating electricity. Meanwhile, water inside the hydrogel evaporated, cooling it. After use, the hydrogel regenerated itself by absorbing water from the surrounding air. To demonstrate the new material, the researchers attached it to a cell phone battery during fast discharging.

Some of the waste heat was converted into five microwatts of electricity, and the temperature of the battery decreased by 68 Fahrenheit. The reduced working temperature ensures safe operation of the battery, and the electricity harvested is sufficient for monitoring the battery or controlling the cooling system, the researchers noted.

