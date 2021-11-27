After 108MP cameras, Motorola May Be The First To Launch Smartphone With 200MP camera

Smartphone cameras have improved very significantly ever since it became a feature. Now, we have cameras going up to more than 100-megapixels. While more megapixels don’t necessarily mean a better image, smartphone manufacturers are in a race of numbers - who puts the most-megapixel camera on their smartphone. A report has recently said that Lenovo-owned Motorola will be the first company to bring a 200-megapixel camera to its smartphones sometime in the first half of next year.

According to a recent report from Chinese tipster Ice Universe, Motorola will be the first to sport a 200-megapixel camera, which will arrive sometime next year. Motorola will be followed by Xiaomi, and then Samsung will put a 200-megapixel camera on its smartphones by 2023

200MP camera will be adopted by Moto first, then by Xiaomi in the second half of next year, and by 2023, Samsung will adopt 200MP.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2021

Now, the 200-megapixel camera that Motorola is said to put on its smartphones could be a Samsung lens. The South Korean giant earlier this year unveiled the world’s first 200-megapixel smartphone camera sensor called the ISOCELL HP1. The ISOLCELL HP1 has a 1/1.22-inch sensor with a 200-megapixel resolution and a native pixel size of 0.64μm. The smartphone supports 2×2 and 4×4 pixel binning modes for higher light sensitivity in low-light conditions.

In bright conditions, the ISOCELL HP1 is said to offer a dynamic range and can record 8K videos at 30fps and 4K videos at 120fps frame rate with a wide field of view.

