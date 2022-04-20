After Apple, Meta, Amazon Is Now Looking For People To Make Its AR/VR Product

Amazon is the next tech giant that is reportedly working on its own version of an AR/VR product. According to a report in Protocol, the e-commerce giant has been hiring people for an unannounced AR/VR product in the recent months.

The report states that Amazon is looking to fill a variety of roles for senior positions like computer vision scientists, designers, program managers, product managers, reaserch and technologists. These job listings suggest that the company is looking to build a team for its “advanced XR research concept.”

“You will develop an advanced XR research concept into a magical and useful new-to-world consumer product,” the job listing says, according to the Protocol report. XR is abbreviation for Extended Reality, which encompasses both AR and VR. Another job listing, according to the report states that people who will be hired will be a part of a “greenfield development effort” that will include “developing code for early prototypes through mass production.”

Among the people required, there is also an opening for a UX designer to work on “the core system interface along with end-user applications spanning from multi-modal interfaces to 3D AR entertainment experiences. It suggests that applicants should have the ability to “think spatially, with 3D design experience in motion design, animation and AR/VR.”

Now, this puts Amazon among the long list of tech giants scrambling to bring more immersive interactions for custmers on the back of the whole interest around the metaverse. Before this, Google, Meta, Snap, and Microsoft have had their own AR or VR products at some point in time, and Apple is heavily rumoured to be working on its upcoming mixed reality headset.

Amazon already has a set of smart glasses named Echo Frame, but they do not have a visual component at the moment. The job listing from the e-commerce giant describes the new project as “a magical and useful, new-to-world XR consumer product,” meaning that the company may be looking to bring a completely new product category.

