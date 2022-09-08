After Apple Watch Series 8 Launch, Apple Discontinues Outdated Apple Watch Series 3

Apple last night launched the Apple Watch Series 8 alongside the Apple iPhone 14 series and other launches during its Far Out event. After launching its latest smartwatch, Apple has discontinued the Apple Watch Series 3.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is now outdated. Launched in 2017, the Apple Watch Series 3 had the same design as the original Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 3 did not come with many of the health features that are present on current Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 3 was the cheapest Apple Watch in the ompany’s lineup, at $199 in the US and Rs 20,900 in India.

The Apple Watch Series 3 came with features like GPS, an altimeter, and Apple’s S3 dual-core processor. The Apple Watch Series 3 was available in two sizes – 38mm and 42mm and came with other features like an optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. It came with Bluetooth v4.2 for connectivity, and was claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery life.

Apple last night launched the Apple Watch Series 8. The Apple Watch Series 8 comes as an incremental update over the Apple Watch Series 7. The new Apple Watch comes with a new health feature called Temperature Sensing, which allows the Apple Watch Series 8 to track your temperature while you sleep, so you can see the changes over time. The temperature data is used by Cycle Tracking, which, combined with the heart rate, gives women more information about their menstrual cycle. The Apple Watch Series 8 also comes with an Always-On Retina display with a similar big-screen design like the Apple Watch Series 7.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here