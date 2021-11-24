After Apple, Xiaomi Will Now Let You Repair Your Phones By Yourself

Soon after Cupertino-based giant Apple announced that it will be bringing a new self-repair program that will allow users to buy components for Apple products and fix it themselves, or get it to a technician to fix for them. Now, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is also set to launch its own self-repair programme, the company announced on its Twitter. The self repair programme, according to the company, takes its focus on the customers a step further.

“We care. For us, it’s always been about You. It’s been about Your experience with us. We’ve always tried to put You first. And now, we’re taking things a notch higher, just for You. We care. Stay tuned!," Xiaomi’s tweet said. The tweet also carries an image, which shows a “Services Simplified" graphic, hinting that this is indeed, the Self Repair programme. The image shared by Xiaomi also shows a smartphone UI, along with several figures like two hands coming out of smartphones and touching themselves, and a person riding a rocket with a laptop. Since the tweet has been published from Xiaomi India’s Twitter handle, it is safe to assume that the service will launch in India first.

While the company has not revealed much about the initiative, it is being said that this image hints that the company wants to offer better services and repairability like tools, manuals, and parts. We expect to know more about the Xiaomi self repair programme in the coming days or weeks.

Recently, Apple announced a Self-Repair programme for its customers. In this programme, Apple will launch a website where users can buy parts for its products, in order to repair their devices themselves. Users can also take help of a technician after purchasing these components from Apple.

