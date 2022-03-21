After Better.com, This Company Fires Hundreds of Workers Over Zoom Call

Months after Vishal Garg-led better.com terminated over 900 workers on a Zoom call, the UK shipping company P&O Ferries is making a similar headline. According to a video shared by Mirror UK, the company has fired 800 employees on a video call. The incident took place last week and employees were terminated due to the company’s limited financial success. In the video, P&O Ferries staff adds that employees were also fired “on the ground of redundancy". The staff claims that former workers will receive “an enhanced severance package".

In the pre-recorded video, the P&O Ferries staff could be heard saying, “The business [has] been struggling financially for the last few years and the company has lost GBP 100,000 each year for the last two years… The business cannot continue to operate like this… The company has made the decision that its vessels going forward will be primarily crewed by a third party crew provider."

Meanwhile, the report adds that P&O employees did not receive anything in writing confirming the termination. Some even claim that the company’s shipping operation is likely done by “foreign workers". The company on March 17 shared on Twitter, “Today we’ve announced changes to P&O Ferries. While we make these changes, many of our services will not be running over the next few days."

P&O Ferries sacks 800 workers pic.twitter.com/5myqN1vvIN— Harry Jay (@PhilbyHarry) March 17, 2022

Following the incident, British lawmaker Dan Carden hit out against the company. Carden claimed that P&O that dockworkers would refuse to handle their operation, adding that the Labour party supports these protests. Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn also extended support to P&O workers.

In December 2021, Indian-origin Better.com CEO Vishal Garg made headlines after he fired 900 employees over a Zoom meeting call. The incident came to light after fired employees shared the recorded video on social media platforms. Garg returned to work in February - two months after the incident.

