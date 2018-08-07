English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
As per reports, a 12-year-old girl committed suicide because of the challenge.
A new Momo challenge is doing the rounds on WhatsApp.
Loading...
Remember the Blue Whale challenge that pushed teens to commit suicide through a series of instructions from a stranger over the Internet? A similar challenge is apparently making its way in the online space but this time, through the Facebook-owned chat platform WhatsApp. Reports from around the globe are indicating a sculpture's image being spread on WhatsApp along with several challenges that threaten the lives of the receivers. The challenges come in the form of extreme behaviours, just like the ones seen during the Blue Whale challenge.
What is Momo challenge?
Momo challenge is a suicide-inducing game being spread on WhatsApp wherein a disturbing picture of a sculpture is being forwarded along with several instructions for the teens to display extreme behaviour in the form of a challenge. The sculpture has reportedly been created by a Japanese artist Midori Hayashi and neither the sculpture nor the artist has any relevance to the game. The sculpture of a "Mother Bird" is on display in Tokyo's Vanilla Gallery, along with other displays of horror art.
The Effect
Till now, the Momo challenge has been linked to the death of a 12-year old Argentinian girl as per a report by Buenos Aires Times. Following this, the Cops in Argentina are searching for the “adolescent with whom she exchanged those messages”. Even the National Police of Spain has issued a warning to the parents against the Momo challenge.
Fake or Hoax?
Experts are believing the Momo challenge to be a tool for cyber-criminals to extract personal data of the victim. It is unclear how widespread the game is and hence is not being considered a real threat directed towards the purpose of inducing suicidal tendencies among the young. However, cyber experts still advice the young internet users as well as their parents to be on a lookout for such "absurd" challenges and not fall into their trap.
Also Watch
What is Momo challenge?
Momo challenge is a suicide-inducing game being spread on WhatsApp wherein a disturbing picture of a sculpture is being forwarded along with several instructions for the teens to display extreme behaviour in the form of a challenge. The sculpture has reportedly been created by a Japanese artist Midori Hayashi and neither the sculpture nor the artist has any relevance to the game. The sculpture of a "Mother Bird" is on display in Tokyo's Vanilla Gallery, along with other displays of horror art.
The Effect
Till now, the Momo challenge has been linked to the death of a 12-year old Argentinian girl as per a report by Buenos Aires Times. Following this, the Cops in Argentina are searching for the “adolescent with whom she exchanged those messages”. Even the National Police of Spain has issued a warning to the parents against the Momo challenge.
#UIDI #FGETabasco #Cibernetica #Tabasco #Villahermosa #PolicíaCibernéticaTabasco #SegurosAlNavegar #PrevencionDelitosCibernéticos #MOMO Advertencia por nuevo reto en niños y jóvenes, evita hablar con desconocidos, buscan obtener información que puede ser utilizada en tu contra. pic.twitter.com/FywFhZFyyH— UIDI FGE Tabasco (@UIDIFGETabasco) July 12, 2018
Fake or Hoax?
Experts are believing the Momo challenge to be a tool for cyber-criminals to extract personal data of the victim. It is unclear how widespread the game is and hence is not being considered a real threat directed towards the purpose of inducing suicidal tendencies among the young. However, cyber experts still advice the young internet users as well as their parents to be on a lookout for such "absurd" challenges and not fall into their trap.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Public Breastfeeding Taboo: What Makes Indian Men Uncomfortable Around Breasts and Babies?
- Goa Finally Gets Own Version of Ola, Uber Called Goamiles, New Taxi-Service Launched by Chief Minister
- Kareena, Saif and Sara in Colour Coordinated Outfits Make for a Perfect Family Picture
- Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...