After Facebook, Google Tells Govt It Will Ensure Compliance Of New IT Guidelines

The deadline for complying with the Government of India’s new IT rules ended on Tuesday, May 25. Yesterday, Facebook announced that it aims to comply with the new guidelines. Now, Google has also said that it will use its “long history" of managing content according to local laws to assure the Indian government of its continuing efforts to ensure legal compliance. A Google spokesperson was quoted as saying that the company has consistently invested in significant product changes, resources and personnel to ensure that it is combating illegal content in an effective and fair way, and to comply with local laws in the jurisdictions it operates in.

“We realise that our work in keeping our platforms secure is never done and we will continue to refine our existing approaches, and evolve our policies and be as transparent as possible about how we make decisions," the Google spokesperson said. The statement covers all of Google’s platforms, including YouTube. Several tech giants are yet to meet the requirements till hours ago, setting them up for criminal action.

The Centre’s new rules were announced in February, and the government gave these companies three months to comply with the new IT rules. They are also expected to monitor and remove objectionable content and submit compliance reports.

Facebook yesterday said that it “aims to comply" with the new rules but hinted that it wants to discuss some issues that need more engagement.

