After Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Also Found 'Cheating'

Samsung was recently found to be throttling the performance of some apps on its latest flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as older Galaxy S series smartphones. Samsung was delisted from Geekbench benchmarking site and the company later launched an update to address the issue. Now, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 lineup of flagship tablets has also been found to have a performance throttling issue, a report in Android Police has said.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also throttle performance when running a version of the Geekbench app with the Genshin Impact package name. The report also showed in a table, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s throttled performance while running the modified version of Geekbench. Older Samsung tablets like the Galaxy Tab S7 series and Galaxy Tab S7 FE did not throttle performance and delivered the same results across benchmark tests.

The report, however, does note that the Galaxy Tab S8 series does not throttle as hard as the Galaxy S22 series. This could be due to the large form factor that allows the Galaxy Tab S8 series to better dissipate heat. Geekbench has already delisted the Galaxy S8 series from its Android Benchmark chart. Samsung has not acknowledged the Galaxy Tab S8 issue so far, but the company is expected to release a statement sometime soon.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series was found throttling performance for some apps. Not only the Galaxy S22 series, but previous generation Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones going up till the Galaxy S10 series were found to be throttling performance for some apps. Samsung has provided a fix for the issue that is said to be related to the pre-installed Game Optimisation Service (GOS) app, but only for the Galaxy S22 series and not the older versions of the smartphone.

