After Google & Microsoft, Apple CEO Tim Cook Announces Donations to Help With India's COVID-19 Crisis

As the COVID-19 situation worsens in India with each passing day, help is being offered from all corners of the world. Yesterday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a Rs 135 crores grant to help India overcome the worst healthcare crisis it has ever seen. Even Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft will use its resources to provide help to the country battling the worst COVID-19 spike in the world. Today, following the footsteps of his peers, Apple CEO Tim Cook also said that Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground in India. Cook, however, did not disclose the amount the company is planning to donate towards the COVID-19 relief in India.

“Amid a devastating rise of COVID cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground," Cook said in his tweet. This comes after several tech giants have announced measures to do their bit in terms of helping out Indian healthcare workers and doctors who are facing a massive lack of resources in order to fight the ongoing battle.

"Amid a devastating rise of COVID cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground," Cook said in his tweet.

Microsoft and Google CEOs Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai, both of whom come from an Indian descent, yesterday extended help to the country, in order to better fight the ongoing healthcare emergency. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today said that the company will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, on the other hand, said that Google and its teams are providing Rs 135 crores to UNICEF and GiveIndia in order to facilitate medical supplies, help organisations that are supporting high-risk communities, and grant help to spread critical information. This comes at a time when India recorded more than 3.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases and registered over 2,800 deaths due to COVID-19.

