English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Google, Microsoft Bing Search Engine Gets Blocked in China

You can no longer use Microsoft's Bing search in China.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Google, Microsoft Bing Search Engine Gets Blocked in China
Microsoft Unblocking AI to Help 1 Billion Persons With Disabilities
Loading...
Microsoft announced on Thursday that its search engine, Bing, has been blocked in China, the last major foreign search engine operating in the country.

"We've confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps," CNN quoted a Microsoft spokesman as saying.

It was not immediately clear why Bing has been being blocked.

China's internet regulator is yet to comment on the development.

Microsoft, which recently overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company, is the latest US tech giant to face difficulties in China.

Top internet platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have been blocked in China for years, blacked out by a vast government censorship apparatus known as the Great Firewall.

Google pulled out in 2010.

According to Greatfire.org, a group that tracks what sites are blocked in China, said the site appeared to be inaccessible in parts of the country but reachable in others, reports The New York Times.

China's blockages often take time to spread nationwide, though in the past some services have been blocked in some places only to be restored later.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram