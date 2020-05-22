After GTA V, Epic's Free Game for This Week is Sid Meier's Civilization VI

After GTA V turning up on the Epic Store for free in the past week and taking the internet by storm, the makers of Fortnite are offering Sid Meier's Civilization VI as the new free game for this week. The sale period for this game began on May 21, and will last until May 28. The offering is a regular fixture in Epic Games' scheme of things, after it announced a new free game every week as part of its Mega Sale 2020 offering to raise its popularity against Valve's online game store, Steam.

In comparison to the high profile surprise that was reserved with last week's GTA V, Sid Meier's Civilization is a comparatively obscure game, and would presumably generate lesser hype. Released in 2016 and published by 2K, the makers of WWE's flagship video game, Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy game that is typical of general strategy games. The format has proved to be popular in the past as well, even ranging from the pre-internet gaming era with titles such as Age of Empires.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI gameplay involves expanding your civilisation by focusing on civil, political and military expansions. As a regular fixture since launch, it has received numerous new civilisations to the platform via OTA updates, therefore expanding the scope of the title. The game is available on Windows, Xbox, macOS, iOS, Linux, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Apart from the Epic Games store, it is also listed on Steam, and costs Rs 2,499.

Despite being an interesting game, Civilization VI is unlikely to generate the kind of widespread hype and interest that GTA V generated. Last week, the release of GTA V led to Epic's servers crashing due to overload of traffic, eventually requiring Epic Store to stay non-functional for hours and issuing a statement against the downtime. Epic Games' free titles are offered as a lifetime free game, so users who do not own a gaming PC at the moment can still choose to get the game for free now, and download or play at a later time.