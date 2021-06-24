After iPhone Mini, Apple May Experiment With A Big-Screen iPhone 14 'Max' in 2022: Analyst

The Apple iPhone’s ‘Pro Max’ variants are the only big-screen iPhones users can buy. This means that if you want a big-screen iPhone, you will have to shell out around Rs 1 lakh or more to get your hands on one. This price range falls out of most smartphone buyers’ budget range and it seems that Apple is recognising that. According to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to sell an iPhone with a 6.7-inch display for less than $900 (roughly Rs 66,800) in 2022. If true, this will give iPhone 14 buyers in 2022 a less expensive way to get a screen size that Apple currently only sells on its top-spec iPhone variant. Further, Kuo also reiterated that the 2022 iPhone lineup could come with an under-display fingerprint sensor and a new 48-megapixel wide-angle camera.

According to a new investor note cited by 9to5Mac, Kuo said that Apple will launch two low-end iPhone models in 2022 - a 6.1-inch variant and a 6.7-inch variant, alongside similar-sized high-end models. The 9to5Mac report said that the iPhone 14 lineup could look like this in 2022 - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Kuo said that the iPhone 14 Max will represent the lower price ever for a 6.7-inch iPhone. Kuo said that the more affordable 6.7-inch variant of the iPhone 14 will be priced under $900 (roughly Rs 66,800). This is at least $199 (roughly Rs 14,800) cheaper than the current iPhone 12 Pro Max that is priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs 81,550) onwards in the US.

The latest report means that Apple will discontinue its iPhone ‘Mini’ model with the iPhone 14 series. Apple’s experiment with bringing a small-size iPhone did not work as well as the company would have liked, with multiple reports saying that the sales for the iPhone 12 Mini have been lower than expected. Next year, the company is going to try out an exact opposite approach, bringing in a larger iPhone instead of a smaller one.

