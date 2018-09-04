After Kirin 980 Processor, Huawei Announces EMUI 9.0 Based on Android Pie

At IFA 2018, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) announced EMUI 9.0, the next major update to Huawei's own Android-based operating system (OS). The EMUI 9.0 is currently only on beta version, which is now open for registration for Huawei's European users. The company has also announced additional features with the EMUI 9.0 which will be launched together with the upcoming Huawei Mate 20 Series.Huawei claims that the EMUI 9.0 performs 12.9 percent faster than its predecessors, and supports faster app launch speeds. For instance, EMUI 9.0 launches Instagram 12 percent faster and Spotify 11 percent faster. To recall, Huawei had also recently announced its latest flagship mobile processor, the Kirin 980. The Huawei Mate 20 Series will come with the combination of both the latest processor as well as the operating system.EMUI 9.0 comes with GPU Turbo 2.0, the second generation of Huawei’s graphics processing acceleration technology, which supports even more games and at a greater capacity as per the company. In addition to gaming, Huawei says that the user experience including the touchscreen responsiveness, network connectivity and other performance segments will also get a boost.Another major feature coming with EMUI 9.0 is HiVision, which enables the camera app to recognize major landmarks and famous paintings and provide users with information using its augmented reality capability. By pointing their smartphone cameras to an object of interest, users will be provided with information ranging from history to facts. EMUI 9.0 also features a new Password Vault, where users can store their encrypted password with face or fingerprint for various services and retrieve whenever they need them.Digital wellbeing is also an area of focus on the new OS. EMUI 9.0 features a new Digital Balance dashboard, which tracks device usage metrics and allows users to set the usage quota for each app; and Wind Down, which helps users to relax before heading to bed.At its official launch, EMUI 9.0 will support the latest Huawei devices. Additional features will be available after Huawei Mate 20 Series is launched. More information will be announced at a later date by the company.