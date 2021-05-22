After Launching Support in iOS 14.5, Apple Starts Selling PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller

Apple recently launched its much-awaited iOS 14.5 software update for eager iPhone and iPad users. With the update, came support for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller as well as controllers for the Xbox Series X. With Apple products now being able to support PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller, the Cupertino-based giant has started selling the DualSense controller on its online store, at least in the United States. The Apple India online store has not listed the Sony DualSense PlayStation 5 controller at the time of writing this article.

The latest version of iOS, tvOS, and macOS allows users to connect a PlayStation 5 controller to an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV using Bluetooth and play compatible games. PlayStation console (PS4 or PS5) users can also use the PS Remote Play App and the DualSense controller to play their PlayStation games directly on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. In order to use the DualSense controller on their Apple device, users need to turn on pairing mode on the controller (press and hold the Create button and then press and hold the PS button till the light bar blinks). Then, users need to turn on Bluetooth on Apple device and the DualSense controller will show up in the list of Bluetooth devices nearby. Select the controller and the light bar on DualSense will blink. The player indicator will light up, meaing that the DualSense controller is ready to be used with an Apple product.

The DualSense controller is capable of connecting to iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch models running on iOS 14.5 or later, while Mac computers running on macOS Big Sur 11.3 or later will be able to support the DualSense controller.

