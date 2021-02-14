After Microsoft, Now Intel Is Mocking Apple M1 Mac For Everything it Lacks

Apple announced the launch of Apple M1 chipset last year that powers the new line of Apple MacBooks and Mac mini - therefore, departing from Intel CPUs after nearly 15 years of collaboration. As expected, Apple is touting all the features that its M1-powered Macs can perform in the absence of Intel Core CPUs, especially at the battery front. However, Intel, in turn, is now mocking the Cupertino-based tech company that its premium Macs lack compared to other Intel-powered PCs and notebooks in the market. Intel's latest jibe comes weeks after Microsoft released an advert mocking Apple Macs for lacking touch support and more for the price tag the notebooks come with.

Intel is running a social media campaign through multiple posters that poke fun at Apple Mac models. The new campaign has been running on Twitter and other social media websites claiming that there are some tasks that only Intel-powered PCs can do. In one of the new ads, Intel says that "only a PC offers tablet mode, touch screen and stylus capabilities in a single device," which is similar to what Microsoft did in the Surface ad. In another campaign, Intel suggests that Apple Macs are not ideal for engineers and gamers, hence one should "#GoPC." The company even highlights "if you can launch Rocket League, you're not on a Mac," since the game was discontinued for macOS last year. Additionally, Intel has also partnered with YouTuber Jon Rettinger where he points out advantages of having a regular laptop instead of a M1-powered MacBook. The video showcases features such as USB ports, touchscreen, and eGPU support.

Notably, Intel also released their own benchmark score earlier last week that compared the Apple M1 chipset and its new 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor (Core i7-1185G7). Both chips were supported with 16GB of RAM during the CPU test. In terms of battery, Intel's slides showed that the Apple MacBook Pro with an M1 chip and 16GB RAM offers up to 10 hours and 12 minutes of Netflix stream + tabs on Safari Browser with 250 nits of brightness. An Acer Swift 5, powered by an Intel Core i7 (11th Generation), on the other hand, managed to provide 10 hours and six minutes of Netflix stream + tabs on Google Chrome browser with 250 nits of brightness. It is important to note here that Google Chrome takes up more battery than Safari.

As mentioned, Microsoft recently released a video highlighting all features that the more "affordable" Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can offer over Apple M1-powered Macs.