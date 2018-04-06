English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Ministry of Defence And Home Affairs, Law Ministry Website Goes Down

The Law Ministry website also showed a similar message: "The website encountered an unexpected error. Please try again later."

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2018, 6:40 PM IST
The Law Ministry website (http://lawmin.gov.in/) is now down.
Soon after the official website of the Ministry of Defence—mod.gov.in— got hacked, the websites of Ministry of Home Affairs (mha.gov.in) and Law Ministry (http://lawmin.gov.in/) went down. On visiting the MHA website this message is flashed: “The requested service is temporarily unavailable. Sorry for Inconvenience. It would be availablesoon.” The Law Ministry website also showed a similar message: "The website encountered an unexpected error. Please try again later."

Last year, the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs was also reported to be hacked but the MHA officials later denied it and said that the website was down for maintenance.

Also read: Ministry of Home Affairs Website Down After Hacking of Defence Ministry Site

MHA screenshot

Visitors to the Defence Ministry website are shown this message: “The website encountered an unexpected error. Please try again later”. Several media reports claimed that the website was hacked by Chinese hackers as it showed a Chinese character which means ‘Zen’ according to Google Translate. "Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website ( http://mod.nic.in ). The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken," said Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister of India.

Also read: Top 10 Indian Cities With Best 4G LTE Coverage: Not Delhi, Bengaluru But Patna No. 1

"We are seized of the matter. The National Informatics Centre, which maintains the website, is trying to restore it," a spokesperson in the ministry said. Another official said Chinese hackers may be involved in defacing the website, according to PTI. Previously, the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs was also reported to be hacked but the MHA officials later denied it and said that the website was down for maintenance.




Also read: Ministry of Defence Website Hacked: Google Translates Chinese Letter as 'Zen'

Last year, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply to Lok Sabha that over 700 websites of various central and state government departments were hacked in the past four years. Of the total of 707, 199 of them were hacked last year, 164 in 2015, 155 in 2014 and 189 in 2013. Rijiju had informed earlier that a total of 8,348 persons were arrested for their involvement in cyber crimes.

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India




| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar


