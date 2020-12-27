After Mocking Apple, Xiaomi Confirms That Mi 11's Retail Box Won't Include USB Charger

Months after mocking Apple for removing charger from the iPhone 12 retail box, Xiaomi has announced that it would too ship the upcoming Mi 11 without a power adapter. The Mi 11 series that is expected to pack the vanilla Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will launch on December 28 in China. The latest development was shared by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun via a post on Weibo. Xiaomi echoes Apple's reasoning related to environmental protection for the removal of the charger from Mi 11's box. Moreover, Samsung that too mocked Apple for its decision in October is rumoured to ship the next Galaxy S21 smartphones without a charger.

The Xiaomi executive further revealed the design of the Mi 11's retail box which is not only thinner compared to other phones' boxes that come with a charger, but it also lists some of the Mi 11's features. For instance, the retail box highlights 108-megapixel camera, Super AMOLED screen, HDR10+ certification, and audio tuning by Harman Kardon. Earlier this week, the Chinese tech company announced that the smartphone(s) would feature a new display tech with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Xiaomi has also showcased the vanilla Mi 11's Geekbench scores that are significantly higher than the scores attained by Mi 10. The new series will pack the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro. pic.twitter.com/ToqIjfVEQX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 14, 2020

As per old rumours, the vanilla Mi 11 would house a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto camera. On the other hand, the Pro variant is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. Earlier this month, a notable tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station indicated that the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro would pack a 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh battery, respectively. Both the smartphones are rumoured to support up to 55W fast-charging solution.