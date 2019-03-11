English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After PUBG Mobile Ban in Some Parts of India, TikTok Launches New Safety Feature
The app's existing privacy and safety settings allow users to decide who can comment and react to their videos or send them a message and download content from their accounts.
TikTok Launches New Safety Feature
Loading...
Giving Indian users more account management control on its platform, video-sharing app TikTok on Friday launched a new safety feature that allows them to filter self-defined words in Hindi and English from the comments section. The "Filter Comments" feature would automatically remove up to 30 user-defined words from the comments section. Users can also change the listed words as and when they want, the company said in a statement.
The safety feature comes as part of TikTok India's #SafeHumSafeInternet and #BetterMeBetterInternet campaigns launched in partnership with the Cyber Peace Foundation to mark the Safer Internet Day (SID) on February 4. The app's existing privacy and safety settings allow users to decide who can comment and react to their videos or send them a message and download content from their accounts.
TikTok has over 54 million monthly active users (MAUs) in India. Owned by China-based company ByteDance, TikTok was first launched in China in 2016 as "Douyin". It was rolled out to international markets in 2017.
The safety feature comes as part of TikTok India's #SafeHumSafeInternet and #BetterMeBetterInternet campaigns launched in partnership with the Cyber Peace Foundation to mark the Safer Internet Day (SID) on February 4. The app's existing privacy and safety settings allow users to decide who can comment and react to their videos or send them a message and download content from their accounts.
TikTok has over 54 million monthly active users (MAUs) in India. Owned by China-based company ByteDance, TikTok was first launched in China in 2016 as "Douyin". It was rolled out to international markets in 2017.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Youngster From Jalandhar Steals Money to Buy Game Controller, In-Game Weapons
- Upcoming SUVs in India Under Rs 30 Lakh – Tata Buzzard, Hyundai Styx, Renault Duster and More
- Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya Share First Pictures From Their Pre-wedding Ceremony
- East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'
- Battle of 2019: Election Commission Announces the 7-Phase Lok Sabha Polls
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results