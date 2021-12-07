After Smart Speakers And Bulbs, Portl Is a Smart Mirror That Will Improve Your Posture

Smart home devices or IoT products are penetrating our homes and lifestyles with some speed. We have smart speakers, smart doorbells, smart bulbs, smart plugs, and what-not. Now, there are smart mirrors. Created by homegrown brand, Portl is a smart mirror that is aimed at personal fitness and wellness and uses smart sensors to help correct a user’s form in real-time if they exercise in front of the mirror. Portl has been created by Indraneel Gupta and Vishal Chandapeta who have over five years of experience in the fitness industry serving large fitness and wellness businesses.

The device comes with a sleek Smart Mirror design and comes with features like gamification and engagement mechanisms that help users stay consistent and stay focused on efforts of delivering personalisation at a granular level. There is an AI engine that allows users to dynamically adjust programs based on proprietary Portl movement metrics and real-time form-feedback mechanisms that help them perform activities with the correct technique.

Portl also shows several metrics which form the basics of the overall personalisation method. Portl tailor programs across a wide variety of workout formats. “With Portl devices entering the homes of new users every day, the focus is catering to the entire family’s needs, and not just for the fitness enthusiasts. The fitness and wellness content caters to multiple age-groups and different experience levels to ensure that no matter what life-stage one is at, they will always receive a variety of relevant and engaging fitness programming, nutrition coaching, mental wellness and general health improvement services through the Portl platform," the company said in a press release.

