After Snapchat, TikTok Has Now Rolled Out Its First LiDAR-Based AR Effect

Apple launched the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max as the first iPhone models that came with a LiDAR scanner for augmented reality applications. Putting a LiDAR scanner on the iPhone gave developers an extra tool to play around with, and Snapchat was among the first apps to leverage the iPhone 12 Pro's LiDAR scanner for AR. Now, short-form video app TikTok has also followed suit. The app confirmed on Wednesday that it has launched its first-ever LiDAR-powered effect.

The effect introduced in TikTok features an AR ball, similar to the one that drops in the Times Square on New Year's Eve. After a countdown, the ball drops and explodes to fill the room with confetti, as well as a floating "2021" animation in the air. Support for LiDAR (light detection and ranging) helps iPhones better understand the world around users, by measuring how long it takes for light to reach an object in the space and reflect back. Along with AR capabilities, the LiDAR sensor also improves the iPhone's depth sensing capabilities.

To ring in 2021 we released our first AR effect on the new iPhone 12 Pro, using LiDAR technology which allows us to create effects that interact with your environment - visually bridging the digital and physical worlds. We're excited to develop more innovative effects in 2021! pic.twitter.com/6yFD2FfHta — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) January 6, 2021

Snapchat, in its application of the LiDAR sensor, created a Lens in its app where flowers and grasses would grow in the room around a user. The Lens included virtual vegetation that even climbed to the walls and cabinets inside the room.