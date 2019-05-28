After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue

When the OnePlus 7 Pro was launched earlier this month, there was much excitement about the very competent Chinese smartphone maker’s first foray into the proper Android flagship smartphone space. However, as time passes by (and not much time has passed since the launch, to be honest), issues seem to be cropping up. The OnePlus 7 Pro’s early adopters are now reporting more issues with the flagship smartphone. The latest being the high-pitched noise that some units seem to be emitting when the user is on a voice call. Users on the OnePlus forum are complaining about the issue. Incidentally, the issue doesn’t seem limited to any particular set of mobile networks, and users from various countries are reporting the same issue.The issue at the moment is that users are noticing a loud noise interfering with a regular voice call, with the OnePlus 7 Pro. “Some sort of electrical noise while on a call. This is not network related since the OnePlus 5 didn't do it before I switched to the 7 Pro,” writes one user with the handle PaulAnton. “I can hear that high pitch noise during calls and in standby mode as well. I tried a few things (no SIM card inserted, WiFi, BT, NFC, location services are switched off) but I can still hear it. I also tried to switch on airplane mode but the noise is still there. During calls it makes me a headache after 2 minutes. If they cannot figure out something soon then I have to send this phone back,” says another user binyster, who is using the OnePlus 7 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage with the Oxygen OS 9.5.4.GM21BA update.Another user GioMez may have actually found a solution. Well, at least this workaround works on that particular OnePlus 7 Pro unit, “It seems to be related to WiFi. If I disable it the noise disappears. I also tried running a speed test with WiFi active and the interference sound increased a lot!”Who knew, you were probably using it all wrong, all this while.Incidentally, this isn’t the first time a OnePlus phone has faced this exact issue. The OnePlus 3T a few years ago exhibited similar faults with voice calls on some units, something that was later fixed with a software update. Therein remains hope that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s issues will also be fixed with a software update too.The call interference issue is being reported just days after early adopters of the OnePlus 7 Pro reported on the company’s own forum pages that their phones are registering what is known as Phantom Taps—basically, things were happening and apps were opening even when the user wasn’t actually tapping the screen. “I've experienced ghost touches since day one (I got the phone 2 days ago) and it does not appear to be app related for me. It has happened on the home screen and inside of several apps. In fact just while I was typing this it happened. It often seems isolated to the upper left region of the display,” noted a user jdpeters79.This clearly isn’t a good start for what is essentially a flagship Android phone. Over the weekend, OnePlus rolled out an update that promises to improve the photography performance from the phone’s 48-megapixel camera, after early adopters didn’t really like the photos the phone was capturing. But the hope is very much there, since OnePlus is very active in responding to consumer complaints, and regularly rolls out software updates to fix reported bugs.The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in three variants, with differing color options. The entry spec version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you Rs 48,999 and this can be had in the Mirror Gray colour. The mid-range variant has 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 52,999. This is available in Mirror Gray and Nebula Blue. The highest spec variant, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and you can choose between the Nebula Blue and Almond colour options and is priced at Rs 57,999.