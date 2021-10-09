After Two Outages Within A Week, Facebook Says Users Are Struggling To Access Servers

Amid a slew of outages, social media giant Facebook has said that some users are struggling to access its servers. This comes after Facebook, along with other services like Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and more faced their second outage in this week last night. On Monday, Facebook witnessed one of the largest global outages that lasted over six hours. Facebook said that the outages happened due to a faulty configuration change on Monday, while the reason behind the outage on Friday night is not exactly clear.

Facebook has now said that there is an issue with its serves, which is not letting users access the social media platform. We do not know how widespread this issue is at the moment, but it is likely to be the reason behind the outage last night. Outage tracker Downdetector doesn’t indicate any outage after last night’s two-hour shutdown. Facebook has faced two outages this week, making this one of the toughest weeks for the social media giant, in terms of both the service not working and a former employee turning whistleblower to expose Facebook and Instagram’s harm on teenage girls.

During Friday night’s outage, some users were unable to load their Instagram feeds, while others were not able to send messages on Facebook Messenger.

On Monday, the social media giant blamed a “faulty configuration change" for a nearly six-hour outage that prevented the company’s 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The outage on Monday was the largest that web monitoring group Downdetector had ever seen and blocked access to the apps for billions of users, leading to a surge in usage of rival social media and messaging apps.

