HP is gearing up to add an updated laptop range to its product line-up in India, sometime in the coming days. This would be the next chapter in HP India’s aggressive refresh of the laptop line-up, which has already seen the launch of the Victus by HP gaming laptops as well as the company’s lightest consumer laptop, the HP Pavilion Aero 13, over the past few weeks. It is now expected that the HP ENVY laptop series will see the addition of the updated 14-inch screen options, called the HP ENVY 14 series. These laptops will be aimed at creators, a community that includes photo and video editors. The new HP ENVY 14 laptops will be priced around Rs 1,00,000 and will compete against the Apple MacBook Pro 13 and the Dell XPS 13 series, with a significant price advantage in case of the latter.

HP leads the PC market in India, according to numbers by research firm IDC for Q1 2021 which pegs HP’s share at 32.9% and ahead of rivals including Dell, Lenovo and Asus. Estimates suggest that India’s creator market is valued at as high as $150 million a year and the growth has come from the widening demographic of vloggers as well as editors. Globally, the HP ENVY 14 laptop series comes through as a fully loaded option for anyone who wants a really powerful computing experience in a compact footprint. The thinning of the bezels has meant that HP managed to fit a 14-inch display in what is largely a 13-inch laptop footprint. This will be a 16:10 aspect ratio screen, though it remains to be seen if HP will offer the Full HD resolution option as default or push for more pixels in the higher spec variants. This IPS screen will also be HP’s most colour-accurate laptop display, with calibration done out of the box. These laptops will be powered by the 11th generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics. HP claims the batter life on these should go as high as 13 hours and 45 minutes for video streaming.

The entry spec variant into the HP ENVY 14 range could be powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with a wider range also offering the Intel Core i7 processor options. Standard specs could also include 16GB RAM, though it is hard to say at this point whether there will be 512GB SSD as standard or not. Internally, the HP ENVY 14 laptops will get new thin-blade fans and heat pipes as well as the IR thermal sensors that’ll drive the cooling on these machines. The audio will be tuned by the Danish audio company Bang & Olufsen. We should also expect the new HP ENVY 14 laptops to tick off the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 on the checklist alongside preloaded utilities often seen on high-end HP laptops including the Display Control app, HP QuickDrop and Network Booster option for better bandwidth for your most used apps.

There will be the inevitable comparisons of the HP ENVY 14, expected to be priced around Rs 1,00,000 at launch, with the Dell XPS 13 series as fairly like for like Windows 10 laptops. The entry spec Dell XPS 13 7390 priced at Rs 1,01,900 is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, offers 8GB RAM and integrated intel UHD graphics. The latest 11th generation Intel Core i5 option starts with the XPS 13 9310 series, which has a sticker price of Rs 1,41,900 and also gets 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and the Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Apple MacBook Pro 13 prices start at Rs 1,22,900 at this time for the very powerful Apple M1 chip variant with the 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU along with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This could potentially give HP a serious pricing advantage over the rivals. The HP ENVY 14 laptops will also get the Windows 11 free upgrade later this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here