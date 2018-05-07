English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After WhatsApp, Instagram Now Rolling Out Payments Feature to Allow In-App Purchases
Instagram is reportedly rolling out in-app payments feature for some of its users.
Instagram. (Image: Reuters)
Another Facebook-owned platform is now supporting in-app payments and this time, it is the photo-sharing app Instagram that has rolled out the feature. After Facebook introduced the feature in Messenger and WhatsApp, it has now rolled out the payments feature within its Instagram app to let the Instagram users shop directly from within the app. It was known since long through repeated reports on the Internet that the social media giant was poised to bring the payments feature to Instagram but no official confirmation had been given out by the company till date. Now, the Instagram payments feature has been made available to several users in the US and the UK reportedly.
Instagram's latest feature, which is expected to be rolled out globally very soon, essentially takes on Snapchat's Snapchash feature, wherein the users of the app can shop for items without leaving the app. The feature lets the users store their payment source, including the debit and credit card information, in the app to directly make purchases from within the Instagram app. The feature, however, is currently restricted to a few users and a few partners prior to its global rollout. It is expected that once the testing is complete, Instagram will make it available for all its partners.
As for its initial partners, reports indicate that Instagram has tied up with a restaurant app named 'Resy', displaying a payment option on the restaurant's Instagram page which will allow users to book a table at the restaurant. As per reports, the few Instagram users for which the feature has been rolled out, can head to the Settings on the app and enter their card details. In addition to storing the payment information, the app also allows the users to set up additional security by adding an authentication PIN as well as check their previous transactions done through the app.
Recently, Instagram added a slew of new features for its users following the Facebook F8 conference. As per the company, Instagram has now enhanced the reach of some of its features to other platforms as well. For instance, Instagram users will now be able to post Instagram Stories directly from other apps, including Spotify and GoPro, Instagram also confirmed that more apps will be added to this soon. In addition to this update, Instagram also announced a new camera effects platform for its users along with a soon-to-be-rolled-out group video calling feature. instagram has also updated its Explore which will now sport an all-new design format. Instagram has also taken measures to protect its community from undesired content.
