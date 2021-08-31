After Xiaomi, Realme Increases Prices Of Five Smartphones: All Devices And New Prices

A day after Xiaomi hiked the price of its Redmi Note 10 smartphone in India, BBK Electronics brand Realme has also increased the prices of five of its smartphones. The Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, and Realme C25s are the five smartphones that are getting a price hike of up to Rs 1,500 in India. The Realme C21 (2021)’s price has been hiked by Rs 300, the Realme C21 and Realme C25s get a Rs 500 price hike, and the Realme 8 and Realme 8 5G have received a price hike of Rs 1,500 each. The increase in pricing is applicable across all channels and has already started reflecting on both Flipkart and Realme’s official website.

The new prices have come in place across variants for all the five smartphones. The Realme 8 is now priced at Rs 15,999 onwards in India for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, that was priced at Rs 14,499 earlier. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant’s price is now Rs 16,999, as compared to the initial price of Rs 15,499. Finally, the top-spec variant is priced at Rs 17,999 now, as against the earlier price of Rs 16,499. The Realme 8 5G is now priced at Rs 15,499 as compared to the earlier price of Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 16,499 as against the earlier price of Rs 14,999, and the top-end 8GB RAM model is now priced at Rs 18,499, as against the Rs 16,999 pricetag.

Apart from the Realme 8 and Realme 8 5G, the Realme C11’s 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 7,299, as against the initial price of Rs 6,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,799, as against the earlier price of Rs 8,499.

Realme C21 and Realme C25s have received a Rs. 500 price hike. The Realme C21 price increased to Rs 8,999 from Rs 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 9,999 from Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Realme C25s, on the other hand, is available at Rs 10,999, up from Rs 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB model of the Realme C25s is now priced at Rs 11,999, up from Rs 11,499.

