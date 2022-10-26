Age of Empires Is Coming To Xbox Consoles In 2023

Earmarking the 25th-Anniversary of the Age of Empires franchise, Microsoft has announced that the latest iteration of the real-time strategy franchise, Age of Empires IV, and the all-time classic Age of Empires II: Definite Edition will be making their way to Xbox consoles in 2023.

Microsoft has also announced that Age of Empires Mobile is also in joint development at World’s Edge and Xbox Game Studios.The game will launch on both iOS and Android.

Notably, Age of Empire II: Definitive Edition will be making its way to Xbox consoles and Xbox Cloud on January 31, 2023, while the the most recent entry, Age of Empire IV, will be launching later in 2023.

Like most Xbox Game Studios titles, both Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empire IV will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Both the games are currently available to play on PC Game Pass. Additionally, the games will carry support for cross-play between PC and Xbox, mouse and keyboard support.

The Age of Empires franchise holds a special place in hearts of many gamers. Not only does it evoke nostalgia but also delivers a classic real-time strategy experience that only a few games have been able to provide, and now that the games are heading to Xbox consoles, a new generation of gamers will discover what the franchise is all about.

