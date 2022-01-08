Ahead Of OnePlus 10 Pro Launch, Here's Everything We Know About Upcoming Flagship

OnePlus’ next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro is set to launch on January 11 in China. Aheada of its launch, most things about the OnePlus 10 Pro have been revealed by the company. While most specifications and the design have been confirmed by the company, there are still leaks and rumours coming in about the next OnePlus smartphone. Most recently, a tipster has shared pricing information about the upcoming smartphone, along with the possible RAM + storage variants. With just a few days left for the launch, let us take a look at everything we know about the OnePlus 10 Pro:

PRICE

OnePlus has not confirmed the price as of now. While the company has been teasing the smartphone’s features and specifications almost every day, there is no word about the pricing yet. A tipster has, however, hinted that the smartphone may be priced between CNY 3,000 to CNY 4,999. The tipster who goes by the name WHY LAB has shared a screenshot of e-commerce site JD.com that shows three variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The screenshot shows that the base variant may be priced between CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs 35,000) to CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,700). The mid and top variant, on the other hand, are listed at a price of CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs 46,700) to CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,400). The tipster mentions that the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be priced at CNY 3,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs 53,700), and the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be priced at CNY 4,999.

SPECIFICATIONS

The specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro were recently revealed by the company’s co-founder Pete Lau. The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a third 8-megapixel shooter that could either be a telephoto lens or a macro lens. The smartphone will come with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED LTPO display. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone will come with a 32-megapixel front camera and Bluetooth v5.2.

DESIGN

The OnePlus 10 Pro design was revealed earlier. The smartphone will come with a newly-design “squared" rear camera module that merges into the smartphone’s frame. The cameras on the OnePlus 10 Pro remain co-developed by swedish camera make Hassleblad and the new design has received rather mixed reactions by OnePlus fans online.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.