Ahead Of Stock Market Listing, Zomato's App Was Down Due To Cloud Outage

Ahead of its historic listing on the stock exchange, food delivery app Zomato was down for users on Thursday night. The reason for Zomato’s outage came out to be the fact that the Akamai Technologies cloud service that the food delivery app uses was down. Apart from Zomato, other apps like Disney+Hotstar, Sonyliv, Paytm websites, and others went down on Thursday night after Akamai suffered an outage. While some of the websites showed ‘can’t be reached’, others reflected ‘DNS failure’. A number of other international websites also suffered outage.

Akamai tweeted that it is “experiencing a service disruption". “We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes," it said. Responding to Akamai’s tweet, Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal also said that Zomato is down due to a widespread Akamai outage. “Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered in time," Goyal said in a tweet.

Our app is down, due to a widespread Akamai outage. Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered in time. https://t.co/4btwIvjTZn— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 22, 2021

Paytm also tweeted saying that some of its services were affected due to global outage at Akamai. “We are actively working towards a resolution."

Disney+Hotstar also said they’re trying to fix the glitch. “Due to an unexpected issue, you will not be able to access your favourite content. Our team is working on fixing this at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused," the OTT platform said in response to a post on Twitter.

News agency AFP said the scope and cause of the trouble was not disclosed, but reports of internet outages from locations around the world spiked at website Downdetector.

“We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations," Akamai said in response to an AFP inquiry. “We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated."

The disruption came just weeks after Akamai was at the heart of a major online outage that hit bank and airline websites on both sides of the Pacific. Akamai at that time said around 500 of its customers were briefly knocked offline on because of a problem with one of its online security products.

The incidents draw attention to the stability of economically vital online platforms and the key role that a handful of little-known ‘CDN’ — content delivery network — companies play in keeping the web running.

In June, several global media and government websites, including the White House, New York Times, Reddit and Amazon were temporarily hit after a glitch with cloud computing services provider Fastly. Fastly offers a service to speed up loading times for websites.

