Ahmedabad Boy Develops Drone That Can Destroy Landmines Without Risk to Humans: Watch Video
Harshwardhan Zala has received many offers from abroad, however, he wishes to help the armed forces through his tech.
(Image: ANI)
Harshwardhan Zala, a 16-year-old boy from Ahmedabad, on an inventive path that resulted in the design for a drone named ‘EAGLE A7’ that could detect and detonate landmines.
“This tech is not available anywhere else. It has multi-spectral land mine detection technology which can detect mines,” Zala, told ANI about his invention. Zala has also received many offers from abroad, however, he wishes to help the armed forces through his tech. “I’ve received many offers to go and work abroad but it is my wish to develop this drone and deploy it to serve the Indian Army and CRPF, to save our jawans from being martyred,” he said.
According to the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, these explosive devices, which are placed underground or on the ground often to thwart enemy forces, are designed to be detonated by the presence, proximity or contact of a person – whether it is a soldier or a child.
In January 2016, Zala participated in Maker Fest, an event held in his city that is part of a larger program to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in India founded by Asha Jadeja, a prominent Silicon Valley-based angel investor.
