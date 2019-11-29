Smart technology such as voice modulation, artificial imagery and computer-generated imagery (CGI) have allowed Liverpool Football Club and sponsors Standard Chartered to celebrate what would have been legendary Liverpool football club manager Bob Paisley’s 100th birthday in 2019. The new campaign is called Project Stand Red and has been designed to educate and the inspire the next generation of Liverpool fans about the record-breaking manager, Bob Paisley OBE.

“It’s been an incredible process to see how this technology works, and also very moving. My grandchildren never got the chance to meet Dad in person, so this is a nice way of showing them who he was and what he meant to people. The whole family is really happy with the result,” says Graham Paisley, son of Bob. “Using smart technology, including Voice Modulation, Artificial Imagery and Computer-Generated Imagery, Standard Chartered have worked closely with Bob Paisley’s three children to respectfully showcase Bob within the world of Anfield in 2019,” says Standard Chartered in an official statement. The believe that technology can bring about a better human connection. For this project, more than 100000 polygons of Paisley’s face were deployed, and as many as 200 unique facial shapes were modelled to create a virtual version of Paisley as close to the real Bob Paisley OBE the generation before us saw in real life. “This is an artificial intelligence model that is able to predict a candidate DNA,” says Wei Zhen Teog, Artificial Intelligence Researcher.

Paisley is Liverpool’s most successful manager and led the club from 1974 to 1983, during which he won twenty trophies in nine seasons, including three European Cups (known as the Champions League now) and six First Division (the English Premier League as it is known now) titles.

The Project Stand Red campaign is a series of five films which will see a virtual Paisley narrate unheard stories alongside one of his most famous signings, Ian Rush, walk the Anfield pitch, interact with the Liverpool team of today and also provide a rousing rallying call with current Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, inspiring fans to ‘Stand Red’ for the 2019/20 season. “Bob Paisley was in my opinion the greatest manager, football has ever seen. He made my career and it’s an honour to work with Standard Chartered and be a part of bringing him into 2019, just as Liverpool Football Club enters a new golden era,” says Ian Rush, leading goal scorer for Liverpool Football Club.

There is also the Stand Red app, now available for download on Android and iOS, which lets Liverpool fans make their own stories and animations to share on social media, a pre-match call to fans before every Premier League game and even the experience of touching the “This is Anfield” sign before every Premier League match starts. True Liverpool fans would know what we are talking about!

