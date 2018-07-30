English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AI Assistants Bloom: to be Used in 50 Percent of Smartphones Sold Globally This Year

IANS

Updated:July 30, 2018, 11:54 AM IST
(Representative Image)
About half of the smartphones sold globally this year will have an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered assistant, a report by an industry consulting firm showed Sunday. According to Strategy Analytics (SA) Inc., 47.7 per cent of smartphones sold on the global market will be equipped with some kind of on-device AI assistant, up from 36.6 per cent last year, Yonhap news agency reported.

On-device AI is growing fast among smartphone vendors and by 2023, around 90 per cent of smartphones will have a built-in AI assistant, according to the Strategy Analytics report.

In 2017, Google Assistant rose to be the top AI assistant with a 46.7 per cent market share, followed by Apple's Siri with 40.1 per cent, it said.

The report said the market share of Google's AI assistant is expected to climb to 51.3 per cent this year and 60.6 per cent by 2023.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
