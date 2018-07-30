English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AI Assistants Bloom: to be Used in 50 Percent of Smartphones Sold Globally This Year
In 2017, Google Assistant rose to be the top AI assistant with a 46.7 per cent market share.
(Representative Image)
Loading...
About half of the smartphones sold globally this year will have an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered assistant, a report by an industry consulting firm showed Sunday. According to Strategy Analytics (SA) Inc., 47.7 per cent of smartphones sold on the global market will be equipped with some kind of on-device AI assistant, up from 36.6 per cent last year, Yonhap news agency reported.
On-device AI is growing fast among smartphone vendors and by 2023, around 90 per cent of smartphones will have a built-in AI assistant, according to the Strategy Analytics report.
In 2017, Google Assistant rose to be the top AI assistant with a 46.7 per cent market share, followed by Apple's Siri with 40.1 per cent, it said.
The report said the market share of Google's AI assistant is expected to climb to 51.3 per cent this year and 60.6 per cent by 2023.
Also Watch
On-device AI is growing fast among smartphone vendors and by 2023, around 90 per cent of smartphones will have a built-in AI assistant, according to the Strategy Analytics report.
In 2017, Google Assistant rose to be the top AI assistant with a 46.7 per cent market share, followed by Apple's Siri with 40.1 per cent, it said.
The report said the market share of Google's AI assistant is expected to climb to 51.3 per cent this year and 60.6 per cent by 2023.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BMW G 310 R Vs KTM Duke 390 Spec Comparison: Prices, Images, Features and More
- Tesla Made a $1500 Surfboard, And it Sold Out in a Day
- Salim Khan Refutes Rumours of Salman Being Upset With Priyanka Chopra, Says Anyone Can Replace Her
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
- THE TIPPLING POINT | How This Captain Morgan Became a Hit on Land as Well
Loading...
Loading...