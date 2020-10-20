AI-Based Noise Cancellation Feature Coming to Microsoft Teams Next Month

Microsoft Teams is bringing a new AI-based noise suppression feature that will improve the existing noise cancellation feature on the video conferencing software. The new AI-based noise suppression feature adds the ability to let users control how much noise suppression they want. There will be a "High" setting that will suppress more background noise. Microsoft, on its Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, has listed the feature as still in development, and is expected to arrive in November 2020. The listing says that the feature will be available for Microsoft Teams on desktops worldwide, but did not mention anything about it coming to Android or iOS.

Microsoft has said that the feature will use AI-based noise suppression by analysing an individual's audio feed and using specially trained deep neural networks to filter out the noise and retain only the speech signal. Further, the Microsoft 365 Roadmap listing indicates that the feature was last modified on October 16 2020. Apart from the AI-based noise suppression feature, Microsoft has listed a few more features for its Teams like a new feature that will allow presenters to customise how content shows up for meeting participants, allowing users to give better online presentations. This feature will roll out in December. Another feature that is coming in December for Microsoft Teams will allow users to let others know they are not available by changing their present status to 'Out of Office.'

Microsoft Teams competitor Zoom also has a feature that suppress background noise. Zoom's noise cancellation feature, however, already allows users to adjust the noise cancellation to high or low. Even Google Meet has a noise cancellation feature that is available for Android and iOS.