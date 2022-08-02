AI Image Generator Shows What Selfies From Last Day Of Earth Will Look Like

An artificial intelligence (AI) model has predicted how the last selfies from the earth would look like. An AI image generator has created the impressions of world’s last pictures before it ends.

The haunting pictures were shared by ‘Robot Overloads’ on TikTok, an account that usually posts images produced by AI on user prompts. The images were produced by DALL-E 2, an AI image generator. ‘Robot Overloads’ has created four images that show human beings standing in front of various fiery and foreboding backgrounds, which depict the end of the world.

The human beings in the images also look disfigured, with dark circles around their eyes, elongated fingers, and very weary faces. In all the images, the humans are looking straight into the camera as destruction is seen in the background. You can also see smoke around a disfigured skeleton figure in almost all images, giving a hint of what AI thinks the future will look like.

The TikTok post has been viewed 12.7 million times with the caption “Asking an Ai to show the last selfie ever taken on Earth.” People on the internet have reacted to the post, where some people find the results scary, while some had their own fun with it. People also doubted the AI model’s ability to generate different-looking images, as they said that the background looks same on all the images.

What do you think the last selfie from Earth will look like?

