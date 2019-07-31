AI Organ Donation App by Indian Student Wins Microsoft AI for Good Idea Challenge

Indian student Pratik Mohapatra, who had previously won the 2018 Imagine Cup world championship in Redmond, Washington with his DrugSafe app, has now bagged the Microsoft AI for Good Idea Challenge with his new AI app concept, OrganSecure. The contest, which is designed to recognise and aid concepts that use technology to solve critical real world problems, has awarded OrganSecure as a potentially life changing idea that can have a significant impact in near-death conditions.

The app targets organ donation, a large non-organised sector of healthcare that often sees crisis moments, and aims to make it more streamlined and accessible with the use of AI. The algorithms are presently being trained with relevant datasets sourced from multiple major hospitals, and eventually, would have a strong database that would be regularly updated with donor details and recipient applications. The app uses Microsoft's Azure machine learning platform to operate, and initially takes users through an awareness programme on organ donation.

Applicants can apply for organs through the app, which would subsequently have an AI-assisted screening process as well. While applying, users would be able to see the real-time status of their application, expected time of received the organ, and total cost of the procedure. This, in essence, may streamline the entire organ donation sector of healthcare in India, and Mohapatra states that he plans to release the app soon as the organ donation target accuracy rate studies are concluded, and the release will begin with Karnataka, India.

Eventually, Mohapatra aims to release the service in USA, South Korea, China and Singapore. The Microsoft AI for Good Idea Challenge has awarded Mohapatra with $10,000 Azure credits, hardware from Microsoft and a chance to present OrganSecure to Microsoft's AI Lab. Incidentally, Mohapatra is also scheduled to join Microsoft upon graduating in July 2020.