English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AI to Replace Journalists? Another Artificially Intelligent News Presenter, Xin Xiaomeng, Has Gone on The Air in China
This is the first female Artificial Intelligence (AI) news presenter.
(Image: Xinhua)
Loading...
Chinese news agency Xinhua has put its first female Artificial Intelligence (AI) news presenter on the job, signalling a clear threat to human journalists in the years to come. Sporting a short haircut and wearing a pink dress, the AI robot named "Xin Xiaomeng" made its debut in a short, one-minute video on Sunday as China's Two Sessions - the country's biggest political meetings of the year, kicked off.
The Two Sessions event is back-to-back meetings between the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People's Congress (NPC). Xinhua has given life to "Xin Xiaomeng" in collaboration with Chinese search engine company Soguo. "Xiaomeng" joins two male AI anchors already working with the news agency.
Last November, AI news presenter anchor Qiu Hao was unveiled during the World Internet Conference in China.
There is another, an improved male AI robot named Xin Xiaohao "who is able to gesture, stand, and move more naturally than Xin Xiaomeng or Qiu Hao", said a report in interestingengineering.com. Qiu Hao has already presented 3,400 reports and garnered 10,000 minutes of screen time. Xinhua has also been experimenting with a robot reporter called "Jia Jia".
The Two Sessions event is back-to-back meetings between the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People's Congress (NPC). Xinhua has given life to "Xin Xiaomeng" in collaboration with Chinese search engine company Soguo. "Xiaomeng" joins two male AI anchors already working with the news agency.
Last November, AI news presenter anchor Qiu Hao was unveiled during the World Internet Conference in China.
There is another, an improved male AI robot named Xin Xiaohao "who is able to gesture, stand, and move more naturally than Xin Xiaomeng or Qiu Hao", said a report in interestingengineering.com. Qiu Hao has already presented 3,400 reports and garnered 10,000 minutes of screen time. Xinhua has also been experimenting with a robot reporter called "Jia Jia".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Herath Ahead of Mahashivratri, Wishes Pour In From Across Country
- New Sensors Monitor Unwell Babies, But Don't Get in The Way of Parents Trying to Cuddle The Newborn
- AI to Replace Journalists? Another Artificially Intelligent News Presenter, Xin Xiaomeng, Has Gone on The Air in China
- Can Apple Conquer The TV And Video Streaming Space With Only Family Friendly Content?
- 4th March 1992: When Miandad Mocked More at SCG
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results